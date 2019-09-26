As congressional Democrats launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, many of the party's presidential candidates — including Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren — are voicing their support.

But impeachment got mixed reactions from Democratic voters at a Warren campaign rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Warren said she’s been calling for Trump’s impeachment since the Mueller report came out in April.

"If Congress does not hold this man accountable, then he will break the law again and again and again," she said. "It is time for impeachment now."

But while many in the crowd shared Warren's conviction, some expressed concern over the timing and implications of a full-blown impeachment push.

"If he's impeached, who's next in office would also concern me," said Honesty Johnson, a junior at Keene State College.

She said she’s fed up with Trump, but she's more worried about Vice President Mike Pence taking over.

"I think that Trump is not as bad as his vice," Johnson said.

Joshua Seamans said impeachment would likely flounder in the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority. "Morally and ethically, it's what needs to happen," he said. "Practically, it's not going to happen and it's going to be the biggest issue the Republicans are going to make throughout the entire election process."

Standing in a line of people awaiting photos with Warren after the rally, Allison Blouin too predicted the effort to impeach Trump wouldn't go far in the Senate. She also doesn’t think it would win over any Trump supporters in the 2020 election.

"I do not think the issue is going to be the thing making Republicans go, 'Ooh, maybe this isn't our guy.' Because there's been so many giant red flags where they've been like, 'Eh, it could be worse,' " Blouin said.

But Blouin and several others in Keene said that, even if it’s not a political win, they’re still glad the impeachment inquiry is underway.

Further down the photo line, Stephen Lucey said he read the memorandum of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, which a federal whistleblower flagged to intelligence officials. Lucey wants the inquiry to stay targeted on that. Lucey said he wasn’t sure if impeachment was going to happen, after so many allegations of wrongdoing by Trump.

"It’s always been: 'He’s going down. He’s going down.' And it never happens," Lucey said. "And it’s interesting what breaks the camel’s back, you know?"

It may break the camel’s back — but it didn’t get much attention during Warren’s stump speech. After speaking about impeachment for a few minutes, she moved on, and spent the next hour talking about health care, political corruption and other issues.

This story was first published by New Hampshire Public Radio.