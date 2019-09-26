Support the news

September 26, 2019
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Mass., announces his candidacy for the Senate on Sept. 21 in Boston. Kennedy will challenge incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in the Democratic primary. (Josh Reynolds/AP)
As he begins a campaign for a different office, Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy's first opponent is incumbent Sen. Ed Markey.

But he's focusing on President Trump.

Kennedy says the president has forced a reckoning in this country — but to defeat Trump is not enough.

He joined WBUR's Morning Editon host Bob Oakes to talk about the president and his candidacy.

This segment aired on September 26, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

