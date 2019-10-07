A family of five was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an Abington home Monday morning, according to the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

The office said it is investigating the deaths as fatal shootings and a possible murder-suicide, and that a medical examiner will determine the exact causes of the deaths.

District Attorney Tim Cruz said police were called to 135 Center Ave. at about 7:30 a.m. for a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they found a 40-year-old woman, 43-year-old man and their three children dead inside the condominium complex where they lived. The couple had an 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, Cruz said.

In an email to parents Monday morning, Abington Public Schools said the community is mourning the loss of the Zaccardi family.

Cruz said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no current threat to public safety. An investigation is open and active, he added.

The district attorney said the call came from a relative who was at the home to pick the children up for school and found one of the adults bleeding on a couch in the downstairs area.

Investigators are unsure of the timing of their deaths at this point, he said.

“This is a horrible, horrible event for the town of Abington and for the children in the schools that reside here," Cruz said. “Three little children are gone forever as a result of this.”

The school district said it would also have counselors on hand to offer support to students and other members of the school community.

People in the neighborhood near the crime scene were reeling from the news Monday afternoon.

Lee Goode, who owns a car repair shop located a block away from the complex, said the deaths will stick with him for a long time.

"Well, it is disturbing, because now you drive by that that condo unit and that's all you're gonna think about is a complete family gone, for whatever the reason was," he said. "It is always gonna be there."