S.C. Is Key If Warren Wants To Win Over African-American Voters

Elizabeth Warren appears to be edging ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential front-runner.

The Massachusetts senator just announced a strong fundraising haul, and she has led in the last few national polls and in surveys in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

But Biden continues to hold a big advantage in the key state of South Carolina, thanks to deep support among African-American voters.

WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about Warren's rise in the polls, and her prospects in South Carolina.