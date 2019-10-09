U.S. House Democrats are moving on impeachment, but will allegations that President Trump sought to influence a foreign leader for political gain actually change voter's minds?

As recently as July, our recurring panel of unenrolled New Hampshire voters told us that they all agreed impeachment was a bad idea.

To see what's changed, Morning Edition visited with Elizabeth Sides of Hopkinton, Sheridan Brown of Grantham and Bedford business consultant Susan Terzakis.

Today, two of them say they see a clear quid pro quo from the president and it's led them to have a change of heart.