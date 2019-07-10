WBUR News
Support the news
N.H. Hosts The Nation's First Primary. Who Are Its Independent Voters?
With six months to go until the New Hampshire primary, we sat down with some of the Granite State's fabled unenrolled voters.
Susan Terzakis, a small business consultant from Bedford, Sheridan Brown, an attorney from Grantham, and Elizabeth Sides, a homemaker in Hopkinton, join us for this conversation.
This segment aired on July 10, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news