WBUR News
Support the news
As Front-Runner, Warren Faces Scrutiny From Fellow Democrats During Debate
It's clear rivals see Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary.
Warren was the target of frequent criticism in the latest Democratic debate Tuesday night.
WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition's Deborah Becker to talk about the debate.
This segment aired on October 16, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news