Dorchester Kurds Still Tout American Dream Despite What They Call U.S. 'Betrayal'04:57
October 21, 2019
Amanj Omar, son of Delshad Osman, holds a Kurdish scarf in his hands as he listens to his grandfather talk about the his experiences and the struggles of the Kurdish people in Iraq. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
As the Turkish government continues its assault on Kurdish communities inside Syria, members of Boston's Kurdish population are watching with bated breath.

According to the New England Kurdish Association, some 500 Kurdish families live in the region, hailing from Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

WBUR's Simon Rios joined a Dorchester family of Kurds to talk to them about what it's like watching the Turkish invasion from afar.

This segment aired on October 21, 2019.

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Ríos is an award-winning bilingual reporter in WBUR's newsroom.

