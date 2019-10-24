Romney Is Speaking Out More Forcefully Against Trump, With An Unclear Goal

Mitt Romney, the politically fickle former Massachusetts governor turned U.S. senator from Utah, is mounting an increasingly vocal opposition campaign against President Trump. In recent speeches and press interviews, Romney has staked himself out as an intraparty detractor of the Republican president, taking aim at both his policies and his character. And he’s even left the door open to supporting impeachment.

But open questions remain, among them: Will Romney keep up his steady stream of criticism and put action behind it? And if so, could he convince many other GOP members on Capitol Hill to join him, or would he remain a lone wolf?

So far, the jury is out.

“I promise you, out of 50-some Republican senators, there are 19 or 20 of them that Mitt can pull away for a removal" vote in a potential Senate impeachment trial, said Sophia Nelson, a Republican political strategist. A two-thirds vote in the Senate is required to convict on articles of impeachment.

Shermichael Singleton, a Republican strategist who worked on Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012, said lawmakers and others in his party have become increasingly frustrated with Trump on a number of fronts. But he believes Trump’s wall of GOP support in the Senate would hold in the event of an impeachment trial.

“Once you get to the Senate, I think you might see some Republicans voting to convict him," Singleton said. "I don't think it will be enough, but maybe two or three."

But, he said, Romney's impact is still being felt.

Syria A Turning Point For Romney

Romney’s tougher posture came just as Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria — and the resulting Turkish incursion that threatened U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters there — divided Republicans.

Two-thirds of House Republicans voted on a resolution against Trump's withdrawal. Many GOP members said the move threatened not only the lives of Kurds and would allow Turkey to gain a stronghold in the Middle East, but would also inhibit Kurdish forces' ability to keep ISIS in check in the region.

In a floor speech last week, Romney was far more blunt.

“What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a blood stain in the annals of American history,” Romney said.

Romney is also speaking more assertively in the press. Speaking to Axios for HBO, he blasted Trump on issues ranging from foreign policy to his alleged payment of hush money to a porn star. In an Atlantic interview, Romney said: “I don’t look at myself as being a historical figure, but I do think these are critical times. And I hope that what I’m doing will open the way for people to take a different path.”

And he made clear that he is still open to voting in favor of impeachment if there is a Senate trial.

“At this stage, I am strenuously avoiding trying to make any judgment,” Romney told the Atlantic.

Romney's office replied to questions for this article by referring to his past comments in the press and on Twitter, including one saying he hasn’t discussed impeachment with his Senate colleagues.