About two dozen Republicans in the U.S. House on Wednesday interrupted testimony in the ongoing impeachment inquiry by pushing their way into the secure room where a Pentagon official was about to be questioned.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch called the move by his GOP colleagues a "desperate stunt."

Republicans said they delayed the testimony because they disagreed with the hearing being held behind closed doors.

Lynch told WBUR's Morning Edition that the concerns are unfounded.

"Back up, back up," he said, raising his voice. "There are 40 Republicans in the room. There is no secrecy here."

Lynch said having the hearings in public would have "tainted the testimony" of Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union who testified earlier this month.

"If you let Ambassador Sondland tell his story publicly, then every other witness would line up their testimony," he said. "This is like a grand jury. You don't let the witnesses organize — not dealing with this president, who's pressuring people and telling them to all line up with the same story."

Lynch said he believes that in time, the testimony will become public.

