The Red Sox have officially introduced Chaim Bloom as their Chief Baseball Officer.
Bloom replaces Dave Dombrowski, the Sox's president of baseball operations for the last four years. Team owners let Dombrowski go last month.
WBUR's Shira Springer was at Fenway Park for Bloom's introduction.
This segment aired on October 28, 2019.
Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
