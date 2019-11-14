WBUR News
There's going to be another Democrat from Massachusetts in the race for president.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick announced his candidacy Thursday morning.
Democratic political strategist Adrienne Elrod, who worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign and is president of Elrod Strategies, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the challenges Patrick faces and what he can offer in the presidential race.
This segment airs on November 14, 2019.
