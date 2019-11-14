Support the news

Deval Patrick Is Latest Massachusetts Democrat To Jump Into Presidential Race07:13
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 14, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, then Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during an interview at his Statehouse office in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP)
In this Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, then Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during an interview at his Statehouse office in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP)

There's going to be another Democrat from Massachusetts in the race for president.

Former Gov. Deval Patrick announced his candidacy Thursday morning.

Democratic political strategist Adrienne Elrod, who worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign and is president of Elrod Strategies, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the challenges Patrick faces and what he can offer in the presidential race.

This segment airs on November 14, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news