This past Saturday, refugees from Arabic-speaking countries shared a Thanksgiving meal in Worcester. About 100 refugees gathered at the Hibernian Cultural Centre, speaking a shared language and eating familiar food as their children ran between the tables, playing hide and seek.

Most are refugees from Arabic-speaking countries. It was an opportunity for people with similar histories, who may not have family in the U.S., to reflect on what they've lost and what they've gained and how they feel.

A Thanksgiving meal for Arabic-speaking refugees took place at the Hibernian Cultural Centre in Worcester. (Quincy Walters/WBUR)

Fawza Aljamous is from Syria. She came to America four years ago.

"To escape the civil war," Aljamous said, through interpreter Tony Kebbeh. "The destruction. The killing."

On this Thanksgiving, she's thinking about the relatives who are still facing harm in Syria.

"Some are paralyzed, some are being bombarded," Aljamous said. "Some are not doing well."

Today, she said she's thankful for a country that has accepted her with open arms.

"I thank every single American, because they opened their doors to the Muslims, to receive them, to provide to them, to give them what they need," she said.

One thing these refugees need is a sense of community, said Nazir Fares, who helped to organize the event.

"They need to feel like there is a network of people that speak their language, that comes from the same background, same ethnicities, same countries," he said. "They live the same circumstances."

Fares, who came to the U.S. from Lebanon six years ago, stressed the refugees who come to share this Thanksgiving aren't all Muslim. He's not. Fares is a notable gospel singer in the Middle East.