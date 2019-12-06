With fewer than 10 weeks to go before the New Hampshire primary, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are both campaigning in the state today. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be there Sunday.

According to several recent polls, Buttigieg is now leading the Democratic field in the Granite State and Iowa.

WBUR's senior political reporter Anthony Brooks sat down for a conversation with Buttigieg on Thursday in New Hampshire and joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about it.