The U.S. House of Representatives could vote as soon as tomorrow on two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

On Tuesday morning, the House Rules Committee will meet to set the terms for tomorrow's historic debate, including its length and whether amendments will be allowed.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern chairs the Rules Committee, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

"If we don't do anything, if there's no consequence to this then we're setting a precedent not only for this president but for future presidents to come,"McGovern said. "You know, we don't have kings and queens in this country. We don't have dictators. We have leaders who are not above the law and that includes the president of the United States."

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.