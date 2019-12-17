Support the news

'A Historic Moment': Rep. McGovern Shaping Rules For House Impeachment Vote05:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the bipartisan Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC), listens during a congressional hearing to examine developments in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chair of the bipartisan Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC), listens during a congressional hearing to examine developments in Hong Kong, Sept. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The U.S. House of Representatives could vote as soon as tomorrow on two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

On Tuesday morning, the House Rules Committee will meet to set the terms for tomorrow's historic debate, including its length and whether amendments will be allowed.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern chairs the Rules Committee, and he joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss.

"If we don't do anything, if there's no consequence to this then we're setting a precedent not only for this president but for future presidents to come,"McGovern said. "You know, we don't have kings and queens in this country. We don't have dictators. We have leaders who are not above the law and that includes the president of the United States."

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.

This segment aired on December 17, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news