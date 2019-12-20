BU Professor Says Democracy At Risk If President Trump Stays In Office

For just the third time in American history, Congress must decide whether to remove a president from office after President Trump's impeachment this week.

As Democrats and Republicans draw battle lines over the process, one expert says the partisan divide over impeachment is greater than we've ever seen it before.

Thomas Whalen is a Social Sciences professor at Boston University with a specialty in American political history and foreign policy. He joined Morning Edition's Bob Oakes to talk about the landmark impeachment vote, and what comes next.