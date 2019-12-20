Support the news

BU Professor Says Democracy At Risk If President Trump Stays In Office

December 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

For just the third time in American history, Congress must decide whether to remove a president from office after President Trump's impeachment this week.

As Democrats and Republicans draw battle lines over the process, one expert says the partisan divide over impeachment is greater than we've ever seen it before.

Thomas Whalen is a Social Sciences professor at Boston University with a specialty in American political history and foreign policy. He joined Morning Edition's Bob Oakes to talk about the landmark impeachment vote, and what comes next.

This segment aired on December 20, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

Khari Thompson Twitter Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news