Combative Moment Between Warren And Buttigieg Stood Out In Democratic Debate

One of the most fiery exchanges in Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate was between Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In the PBS NewsHour-Politico debate, Warren went after Buttigieg for his closed door fundraisers, in an effort to draw a contrast with her campaign, which does not raise money from big donors.

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to break down what happened.