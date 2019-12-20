WBUR News
Support the news
Combative Moment Between Warren And Buttigieg Stood Out In Democratic Debate
One of the most fiery exchanges in Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate was between Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
In the PBS NewsHour-Politico debate, Warren went after Buttigieg for his closed door fundraisers, in an effort to draw a contrast with her campaign, which does not raise money from big donors.
WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition to break down what happened.
This segment aired on December 20, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
+Join the discussion
Support the news