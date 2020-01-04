Last Sunday the Miami Dolphins traveled to Foxborough and dealt the New England Patriots a loss in the final game of the regular season. Now the reigning Super Bowl champions will square off against the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The loss to Miami cost the Patriots a bye week, and tonight the team will play their first wild-card game in over a decade. The Pats face a Titans squad coached by former Patriots defense player Mike Vrabel.

WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Gentry Estes, the sports columnist for the Tennessean, to get a perspective from outside New England.