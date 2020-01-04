Support the news

Can The New England Patriots Overcome The Tennessee Titans In Their Wild-Card Playoff Showdown?04:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 04, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Last Sunday the Miami Dolphins traveled to Foxborough and dealt the New England Patriots a loss in the final game of the regular season. Now the reigning Super Bowl champions will square off against the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The loss to Miami cost the Patriots a bye week, and tonight the team will play their first wild-card game in over a decade. The Pats face a Titans squad coached by former Patriots defense player Mike Vrabel.

WBUR's Sharon Brody spoke with Gentry Estes, the sports columnist for the Tennessean, to get a perspective from outside New England.

This segment aired on January 4, 2020.

Sharon Brody Twitter News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news