Former U.S. Diplomat Discusses What May Lie Ahead After Iran's Missile Strike On U.S. Troops

January 08, 2020
A U.S. official says there are few — if any — casualties after Iran launched missiles which struck two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops.

Iranian state TV says the strikes were retaliation for President Trump's decision to kill Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Former American diplomat and now Harvard Kennedy School professor Nicholas Burns joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to provide insight.

