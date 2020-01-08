Support the news

Tenants' Rights Advocate Reacts To Mayor Walsh's Affordable Housing Plan

January 08, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is outlining plans he says will dramatically increase the amount of money available for affordable housing.

He detailed the measures last night in the state of the city address at Symphony Hall.

Mike Leyba is a director with City Life/Vida Urbana, a community organization that promotes tenants' rights and prevents housing displacement. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share his reaction to Walsh's plans.

This segment aired on January 8, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news