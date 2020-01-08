WBUR News
Support the news
Tenants' Rights Advocate Reacts To Mayor Walsh's Affordable Housing Plan
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is outlining plans he says will dramatically increase the amount of money available for affordable housing.
He detailed the measures last night in the state of the city address at Symphony Hall.
Mike Leyba is a director with City Life/Vida Urbana, a community organization that promotes tenants' rights and prevents housing displacement. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share his reaction to Walsh's plans.
This segment aired on January 8, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news