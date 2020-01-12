Boston has recorded the warmest winter weekend ever since weather records began in 1872.

On Saturday, the temperature at Logan Airport hit 70 degrees — a record-level warm weather for the date. The old record was set in 1975, with 62 degrees.

On Sunday, the temperature at Logan Airport Sunday hit 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That means there have now been two consecutive January days of 70 degrees or higher — that has never been recorded before.

So, what is going on?

WBUR meteorologist David Epstein said the jet stream got into a configuration that created a strong, southerly flow. "Even in winter, it's usually relatively mild to the south," he said. "But, this weekend, that air got propelled up towards the north."

Epstein added that the polar vortex is stuck up in Canada. A lot of times in winter, when the region gets a blast of cold air, is from the polar vortex extending southward.

So far this year, that polar vortex has been locked up tight toward the north.

Sunday: Mild early. Highs 60-65. Some showers. Maybe a thunderstorm. Turning colder northeast to southwest late in the day.

Monday: Dry and seasonably cold. Highs around 45.

Tuesday: May shower late in the day. Highs 40-45.