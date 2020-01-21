WBUR News
Support the news
WBUR Analysts On The Beginning Of The Senate Impeachment Trial
The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins today in the Senate.
WBUR's Deborah Becker sat down with Democrat Michael Curry, former president of the Boston NAACP and former Republican Gov. Jane Swift to discuss impeachment and how these Senate proceedings could affect the presidential election.
This segment airs on January 21, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a freelance political producer at WBUR, focusing on the long road to November 2020.
+Join the discussion
Support the news