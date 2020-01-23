WBUR News
New WBUR Poll Shows Sanders Surging in New Hampshire
A new WBUR poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders surging in New Hampshire, with an impressive 12-point lead on the second-ranked Democratic candidate for president, Pete Buttigieg.
With less than three weeks to go before the New Hampshire primary, HOSTHOST sat down with Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, to discuss the poll's findings and what they might mean for the presidential race.
This segment airs on January 23, 2020.
