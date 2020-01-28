WBUR News
Mass. Infectious Disease Expert Asks For Calm Amid Fears Of Coronavirus, Suspected Cases In N.H.
As New Hampshire health officials reported Monday that two people in that state were being tested for novel coronavirus, Massachusetts health authorities said the risk to residents remains low.
The disease, which originated in China, has sickened close to 3,000 people there, killing at least 80.
Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director for the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the virus and its threat to Massachusetts residents.
This segment aired on January 28, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Dan Guzman Senior Producer, Morning Edition
Dan Guzman is senior producer for Morning Edition at WBUR.
