Despite Lack Of Clarity From Iowa, Candidates Shift Focus To N.H.
As the 2020 presidential race now turns to New Hampshire, WBUR reporter Fred Thys is in Merrimack, waiting for the onslaught of campaigning and candidates.
He joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss what we can expect from presidential hopefuls now that they're homing in on the Granite State.
This segment aired on February 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
