After an apparent third-place finish in Iowa, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is facing questions as she continues presidential campaign turns its focus to New Hampshire.

Final results from Monday’s Iowa caucuses are still not in, but with 83% of precincts reporting, Warren trails former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"I see Iowa as showing that our team can work, that we were out there all over the state and bringing in volunteers, and the Iowa team is now leaving Iowa and going to other parts of the country," Warren said in Nashua Wednesday as reporters peppered her with questions about her Iowa performance. "We built an inclusive campaign and we’re going to continue to do that. For me, this is about winning in the primaries, winning in the general, and strengthening our democracy."

Pushing the idea that she could be the candidate that unifies the party, Warren stressed that her campaign is bringing on staff and volunteers from the campaigns of former candidates, including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

"We gotta pull our party together," Warren told a crowd of about 200 people in Nashua. "We cannot repeat 2016. We need a united party. So we now have a campaign that, sure, it’s got a lot of Elizabeth Warren originals, but it’s also got a lot of Kamala folks in it. It’s got a lot of Julián folks in it. It’s got a lot of Beto folks in it. It’s got a lot of Cory folks in it."

Warren’s performance in Iowa has some of her supporters in New Hampshire worried, including Joanne Tessoni, who attended the Nashua rally and is trying to decide between Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"She surprised me with Iowa, I will admit, and I’m really hoping here in New Hampshire, she is going to win it, and that’s why I’m here," Tessoni said. "I need to make sure that next week, when I make my vote, that it’s the right vote, because I want to make sure that we get a new president in there that will win against Trump. I'm still on the fence."

Other New Hampshire Democratic voters are paying attention to the Iowa results as they try to figure out who is the best candidate to beat President Trump.