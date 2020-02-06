Sobriety Rules At Mass. Homeless Shelters Lead Some Seeking Help To Keep Moving

Part two of a four-part series. Here's part one.

It's 5:30 on a frigid afternoon in Fitchburg. Men and women are streaming into the cramped entryway of the city's only emergency homeless shelter for adults, Our Father's House.

"Nice to have a warm place instead of being out in the cold," one man says. "It's very cold. Very, very cold."

A staff member scans each person with a metal detector wand. He looks in the tops of their socks to make sure they don't have any drugs or weapons.

All guests' items are inspected and their bodies are checked using a metal detector before entering Our Father’s House in Fitchburg. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Shelter guests don't seem to mind — it's part of their routine. They banter with the shelter workers.

The workers are also looking for signs that the people coming to stay are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Our Father's House is a sober shelter.

"I did smell alcohol on a guy that came to the door," says Kevin MacLean, the organization's director of homeless services. "He always says he's not drinking, but I know he is. We'll follow our policy and procedure, sit down and talk to him, and if he's at the point that he needs some help, we'll get him some help."

If someone appears to be under the influence, MacLean says shelter workers will have the person blow into a breathalyzer. They'll also do a six-panel urine test for drugs — which gives results on the spot.

MacLean often offers to personally drive someone to detox if the person wants to go. He points out Our Father's House isn't expecting total sobriety. While administrators want someone to be sober for 24 hours before staying here, there is some flexibility.

Director of Homeless Services Kevin MacLean speaks with a guest checking in at Our Father’s House. (Jesse Costa/WBUR

Forty-three-year-old Jason Poudrier recently blew a .07 on the breathalyzer. Shelter staff gave him time to sober up.

"They just asked me to leave until 7:30 at night, come back ... shower, go right into my room," he explains, "... so I don't trigger nobody."

Our Father's House leaders say some people with alcoholism or other substance use disorders would be triggered by eating or sleeping next to someone who is visibly under the influence or smells of alcohol.

Each case is a judgment call, they say. They might allow a person to stay because of bad weather, or because of the person's circumstances. Maybe someone has just gone through a tough loss and had a couple of drinks, for example.

But there are times Our Father's House decides someone can't stay.

"There's always a resource for somebody. ... We do give them resources of other shelters ... Pine Street Inn [and the] shelter in Worcester," MacLean explains. "I haven't had anybody that has come to me under the influence and then slept outside."

The shelter works to connect people with family members who will put them up. And, MacLean says, there are a couple of members of a local church who will take people into their homes for the night, no matter their condition.

'Pushing Vulnerable People To Different Places'

For leaders of Pine Street Inn in Boston, seeing other shelters tell people they have to leave is a concern.

"Saying to people you can't come in the front door when our goal is to get those folks into treatment obviously doesn't work," says Lyndia Downie, Pine Street Inn's president and executive director.

"You can't get people into treatment if you can't start a dialogue and build some trust with them," she adds.

Downie stresses she does not want to take issue with any specific shelter or its policies.

Pine Street Inn is a so-called "wet" shelter. It takes people in any condition — even intoxicated — as long as they're under control and appear to be safe. They aren't allowed to bring in alcohol or drugs.

Out of 39 emergency homeless shelters for adults in Massachusetts that are funded by the state, 18 are wet shelters. That's according to information provided by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.

"It doesn't make sense to me to have programs that are intended to help the most vulnerable people, then have these types of rules layered on top," says Laila Bernstein, adviser to the mayor for Boston's Initiative to End Chronic Homelessness. "It means you're missing some of the people who need you the most."

Boston officials say their data show that more than half of the people using adult emergency homeless shelters in the city came from someplace else; they last had a permanent residence in a city or town other than Boston. Bernstein says rules at some shelters outside the city that bar certain people are one of the driving forces in the migration.