Coming In 4th In N.H., Warren Promises A Long Fight Ahead

Coming from a neighboring state may have helped one Democratic candidate for president in the New Hampshire presidential primaries yesterday, but apparently had little advantage for the senator from Massachusetts.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont came in first, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

In fourth place, with less than than 10% of the vote and no New Hampshire delegates was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. WBUR's Fred Thys joined Morning Edition to report.