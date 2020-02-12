WBUR News
Sanders Secures Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg In N.H. Primary
The Democratic primary in New Hampshire turned out to be a close contest. But Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the winner, finishing a few thousand votes ahead of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
A wave of late momentum lifted Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to a third place finish.
And it was a disappointing election for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished a distant fourth just ahead of former vice President Joe Biden. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition with the story.
This segment aired on February 12, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
