Sanders Secures Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg In N.H. Primary

February 12, 2020
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks to his supporters at Southern New Hampshire University after being declared the winner of the New Hampshire Primary. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The Democratic primary in New Hampshire turned out to be a close contest. But Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the winner, finishing a few thousand votes ahead of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

A wave of late momentum lifted Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to a third place finish.

And it was a disappointing election for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished a distant fourth just ahead of former vice President Joe Biden. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition with the story.

This segment aired on February 12, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Anthony Brooks Twitter Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

