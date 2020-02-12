Sanders Secures Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg In N.H. Primary

The Democratic primary in New Hampshire turned out to be a close contest. But Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the winner, finishing a few thousand votes ahead of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

A wave of late momentum lifted Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar to a third place finish.

And it was a disappointing election for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished a distant fourth just ahead of former vice President Joe Biden. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joined Morning Edition with the story.