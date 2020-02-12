WBUR News
What It's Like To Be A First Time Voter In The First-In-The-Nation Primary
The energy on primary day ripples throughout New Hampshire. Swarms of media, big events and the candidates themselves bring a special vibe that only comes every four years.
Now, imagine voting for the first time in the midst of all that energy.
WBUR's Shannon Dooling spent much of the day talking with first-time voters in Durham, home of University of New Hampshire's main campus — and joined Morning Edition to report.
This segment aired on February 12, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is an immigration reporter at WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station.
