Boston-based author and consultant Sarah Beaulieu thinks the Harvey Weinstein case is a missed opportunity.

Beaulieu is a survivor of sexual assault. She says holding perpetrators like Weinstein accountable is only part of the equation — that sexual violence is a challenge our entire culture needs to face. She believes uncomfortable conversations about sexual violence and sexual harassment should happen more often among family and friends, and in the workplace.

Beaulieu speaks to organizations about how to encourage those conversations, no matter how uncomfortable they are. She talked with WBUR’s All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.