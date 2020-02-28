WBUR News
How To Have An Uncomfortable Conversation At Work In The #MeToo Era05:38Play
Boston-based author and consultant Sarah Beaulieu thinks the Harvey Weinstein case is a missed opportunity.
Beaulieu is a survivor of sexual assault. She says holding perpetrators like Weinstein accountable is only part of the equation — that sexual violence is a challenge our entire culture needs to face. She believes uncomfortable conversations about sexual violence and sexual harassment should happen more often among family and friends, and in the workplace.
Beaulieu speaks to organizations about how to encourage those conversations, no matter how uncomfortable they are. She talked with WBUR’s All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.
This segment aired on February 28, 2020.
