Warren Didn't Win Any States On Super Tuesday. What's Next For Her Campaign?

As big a boost as Super Tuesday proved the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden, it delivered a huge disappointment to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren did not win a single state. She finished third here in her home state of Massachusetts, and came away with only a handful of delegates. As the votes were being counted last night, Warren was in Michigan — a state that votes next week, looking past Super Tuesday.

WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks has been covering Warren's campaign, and joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss what's ahead for her presidential run.