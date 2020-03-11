WBUR News
Mayor Walsh Says Coronavirus Situation Is 'Fluid' in Boston07:01Play
Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled. The Boston Marathon and Red Sox opening day in April are still on, but all that can change.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh calls the situation in the city "fluid" due to the spread of COVID-19. He says he and city officials are "preparing for the inevitable." Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about those preparations.
This segment aired on March 11, 2020.
