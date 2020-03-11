Support the news

Mayor Walsh Says Coronavirus Situation Is 'Fluid' in Boston07:01
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 11, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade is canceled. The Boston Marathon and Red Sox opening day in April are still on, but all that can change.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh calls the situation in the city "fluid" due to the spread of COVID-19. He says he and city officials are "preparing for the inevitable." Walsh joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about those preparations.

This segment aired on March 11, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news