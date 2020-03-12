WBUR News
The NBA has suspended its season until further notice. The announcement cam last night, after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus.
The NBA said it will use the hiatus to determine the "next steps" in handling the epidemic. WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition with more details.
This segment aired on March 12, 2020.
