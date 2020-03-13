Massachusetts police enforcing the state's new laws on hands-free cell phone use have issued hundreds of warnings to drivers for violations, including texting while driving or picking up the phone at a stoplight.

This is the grace period, when violators get a warning and not a ticket — but that will soon change.

For an update on the rollout of the new law, Jeff Larason, director of the highway safety division in the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.