March 13, 2020
Massachusetts police enforcing the state's new laws on hands-free cell phone use have issued hundreds of warnings to drivers for violations, including texting while driving or picking up the phone at a stoplight.

This is the grace period, when violators get a warning and not a ticket — but that will soon change.

For an update on the rollout of the new law, Jeff Larason, director of the highway safety division in the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.

This segment aired on March 13, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

