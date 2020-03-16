WBUR News
This Week, Tom Brady Will Decide Whether To Stay Or Go
This is an important week for the New England Patriots football world and the fans, as we know Tom Brady's future this week will stay in New England or go elsewhere. Under the rules, by late Wednesday, Brady can officially sign with another team.
But, as of midday Monday, he can start bargaining with other teams.
To talk about all this, WBUR's Morning Edition was joined by ESPN football writer Mike Reiss.
This segment aired on March 16, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
