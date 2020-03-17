WBUR News
How Municipal Employees In Massachusetts Are Working From Home03:09Play
Hundreds of people throughout the state are adjusting to life working from home in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
That includes the municipal workers across Massachusetts, who now must conduct city business outside of their public offices.
Geoff Beckwith is executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. He joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how cities throughout the Commonwealth are facing the challenges of running their cities remotely.
This segment aired on March 17, 2020.
