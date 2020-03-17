Support the news

How Municipal Employees In Massachusetts Are Working From Home03:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 17, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Hundreds of people throughout the state are adjusting to life working from home in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes the municipal workers across Massachusetts, who now must conduct city business outside of their public offices.

Geoff Beckwith is executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. He joins WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about how cities throughout the Commonwealth are facing the challenges of running their cities remotely.

This segment aired on March 17, 2020.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news