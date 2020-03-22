WBUR News
Support the news
Boston's Federal Immigration Court Remains Open During Coronavirus Crisis05:57Play
WBUR's Shannon Dooling joins Morning Edition's Sharon Brody to talk about the decision and its impacts locally.
This segment aired on March 22, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is an immigration reporter at WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station.
+Join the discussion
Support the news