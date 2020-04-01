WBUR News
Baker Extends Statewide Closures As Mass. Cases Top 6,60005:20Play
Non-essential businesses in Massachusetts will remain closed at least until May 4. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the extension of the closure order yesterday.
Baker is also extending the 10-person limit on gatherings, and guidelines for people to stay home.
WBUR Senior State House reporter Steve Brown joined Morning Edition to discuss the latest on the outbreak.
This segment aired on April 1, 2020.
Steve Brown Senior Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's senior State House reporter.
