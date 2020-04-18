Boston's Swan Boats Will Not Float Across The Lagoon On Scheduled Opening Day

The pandemic has disrupted just about every calendar everywhere. Starts are stopped worldwide. Now, Boston is experiencing another opening day that isn’t: The swan boats season had been scheduled to begin Sat., April 18, but the annual spring ritual in the Public Garden — one of the city’s most enduring traditions — has been postponed until further notice.

The people who run the historic attraction say the pedal-powered fleet will resume its glides around the lagoon eventually. In the meantime, the six swan boats with their gleaming wooden benches and ornamental brass poles will remain in storage, miles from their familiar dock.

Lyn Paget. (Courtesy Lynn Paget)

The business has stayed in the hands of the Paget family since Robert Paget introduced the boats to Boston in 1877. His great-granddaughter, Lyn Paget, is president of Swan Boats Inc., and she spoke to WBUR’s Weekend Edition.

Interview Highlights

On how it feels to miss the swan boats opening day celebration:

I think this is tough. I think that the boats have become a symbol of our city. They have become a reliable and expected part of the calendar. ... It’s hard when something has that long-standing existence in a community, and where we are typically a symbol of spring. And now I think we, too, are one of the many symbols of uncertainty. When we posted on our social media that we were needing to indefinitely delay our opening, most of the reaction was just sadness. We all feel this in some sense. There’s confusion, there’s anxiety and we're sad for the things that we've lost — even if we've only lost them temporarily.