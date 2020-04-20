WBUR News
In the middle of the coronavirus surge in Massachusetts, planning has begun to reopen the economy here and in other states. But there's a new warning that that must be done carefully.
It comes from economists, technology and public health experts, along with ethicists at Harvard University's Edmond J. Safra Center on Ethics.
The center's director, Danielle Allen, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss its "Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience."
This segment aired on April 20, 2020.
