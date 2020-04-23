WBUR News
Rep. Joe Kennedy On The Latest Coronavirus Relief Bill
The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on the latest economic relief package to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many lawmakers are rushing back to Washington for the vote, and that includes Mass. Rep. Joe Kennedy. He spoke with WBUR Morning Edition host Bob Oakes about the bill as he drove to D.C.
This segment aired on April 23, 2020.
