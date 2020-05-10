WBUR News
Support the news
Remembering Bobby Orr's Iconic Overtime Goal04:32Play
On Mother's Day 50 years ago, Bobby Orr scored an iconic goal in overtime for the Boston Bruins. With that play, Orr joined the Boston sports pantheon.
WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Sharon Brody to debrief he 50th anniversary of the iconic Bobby Orr goal that won the 1970 Stanley Cup.
This segment aired on May 10, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
Elie Levine Freelance Digital Producer
Elie Levine is a freelance digital producer for WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Support the news