Worcester Pastor Says Defiance Of State Order Banning Large Gatherings Is About Serving God

As Massachusetts leaders consider a gradual reopening of the state economy, some religious leaders are pushing to make sure that includes places of worship.

One leader of that fight is Adams Square Baptist Church pastor Kris Casey, who held services in Worcester yesterday in defiance of city and state orders.

Pastor Casey told worshippers that the defiance is not about politics -- but about God:

"You stood up and defied the governor's order and came to church," Casey said. That's a lesson you can tell your friends and your neighbors, your neighbors, your grandkids. That's a lesson. We stood up and said no more, we're gonna serve Jesus Christ and we're gonna go to church."

Pastor Casey joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.