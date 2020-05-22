WBUR News WBUR News

Waltham Food Pantry Says Demand Has 'More Than Doubled' Amid Pandemic05:52
May 22, 2020
Project Bread estimates that before the COVID-19 crisis broke, 9% of state residents faced hunger.

But since, unemployment has skyrocketed. More than 1 million people have lost their jobs here — roughly one quarter of the state's workforce — and demand on food pantries has rocketed as well.

It was easy to see when WBUR's Morning Edition made a virtual visit to a food pantry line in Waltham at a packed parking lot. Bob Oakes spoke to Executive Director of the nonprofit Healthy Waltham via Zoom.

This segment aired on May 22, 2020.

