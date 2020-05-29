WBUR News
For 1st Time In 124-Year History, Boston Marathon Is Canceled04:44Play
There will be no Boston Marathon this year due to the coronavirus.
For the first time in its 124-year history, the race has been canceled.
The news is disappointing, but not surprising for many in the running community. For more, WBUR sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 29, 2020.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
