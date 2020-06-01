Boston Chamber Of Commerce President On Office Reopenings The Day After Downtown Saw Lootings, Property Damage

Some Boston offices are allowed to reopen Monday morning for the first time since restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic began.

Those offices can only be at 25% capacity and must follow strict sanitizing measures. At the same time, there are stores in downtown Boston cleaning up after the largely peaceful demonstrations against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd turned chaotic late last night.

For more on both of these stories, WBUR's Morning Edition turned to Jim Rooney, the president of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.