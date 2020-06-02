WBUR News
A Look At How Things Went Awry After Sunday's Police Brutality Protest In Boston04:27Play
Demonstrators gathered in Boston last night for another night of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. But unlike Sunday's protest, last night was quiet.
It's still not clear exactly why violence erupted at the end of what had been a peaceful demonstration Sunday. But accounts from some protesters, police, radio dispatches and lawmakers begin to paint a picture of how things quickly went awry.
WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.
This segment aired on June 2, 2020.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
