A Look At How Things Went Awry After Sunday's Police Brutality Protest In Boston04:27
June 02, 2020
Demonstrators gathered in Boston last night for another night of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. But unlike Sunday's protest, last night was quiet.

It's still not clear exactly why violence erupted at the end of what had been a peaceful demonstration Sunday. But accounts from some protesters, police, radio dispatches and lawmakers begin to paint a picture of how things quickly went awry.

WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.

This segment aired on June 2, 2020.

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

