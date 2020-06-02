Demonstrators gathered in Boston last night for another night of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. But unlike Sunday's protest, last night was quiet.

It's still not clear exactly why violence erupted at the end of what had been a peaceful demonstration Sunday. But accounts from some protesters, police, radio dispatches and lawmakers begin to paint a picture of how things quickly went awry.

WBUR's Deborah Becker joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to report.