Brockton Mayor Discusses Protest Against Police Brutality, Clashes That Followed06:21
June 03, 2020
It appears there were no more than minor conflicts between police in Boston and the thousands of people who spread out across the city Tuesday night following a peaceful Black Lives Matter vigil.

But there was plenty of tension after a smaller vigil in the city of Brockton, where demonstrators clashed with police for several hours.

To examine what happened, WBUR's Morning Edition turned to Brockton Mayor Bob Sullivan.

This segment aired on June 3, 2020.

