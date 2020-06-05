State Superintendents Bring Conversations About Racial Justice To Schools Following Recent Protests

The shockwaves following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week are spurring a countrywide conversation about race — and school district leaders from around the state say there need to be conversations about how race affects the classroom as well.

Superintendents with the state's METCO diversity program — which helps students in Boston attend suburban schools — gathered Friday afternoon to demand justice for Floyd and to call for unity against racial discrimination in schools.

Dan Gutekanst, Superintendent of Needham Public Schools, joined WBUR's All Things Considered to talk about how he and other superintendents hope to use this moment to spur greater change.